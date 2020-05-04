ICYMI - Trump administration is “turbocharging” an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A piece from Monday with comments from Keith Krach, undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment at the U.S. State Department

  • "We've been working on [reducing the reliance of our supply chains in China] over the last few years but we are now turbo-charging that initiative"
Background to his comments:
Trump has stepped up recent attacks on China ahead of the U.S. presidential election
economic destruction and the massive U.S. coronavirus death toll are driving a government-wide push to move U.S. production and supply chain dependency away from China, even if it goes to other more friendly nations instead



See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose