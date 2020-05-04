ICYMI - Trump administration is “turbocharging” an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China

A piece from Monday with comments from Keith Krach, undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment at the U.S. State Department

"We've been working on [reducing the reliance of our supply chains in China] over the last few years but we are now turbo-charging that initiative"



Background to his comments:

Trump has stepped up recent attacks on China ahead of the U.S. presidential election

economic destruction and the massive U.S. coronavirus death toll are driving a government-wide push to move U.S. production and supply chain dependency away from China, even if it goes to other more friendly nations instead











