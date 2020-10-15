ICYMI - Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist

Ant, an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba is a Chinese fin-tech company.

Via Reuters reporting overnight, ICYMI, the US State Department has submitted a proposal to add Ant Group to a trade blacklist

While the Alipay payment app is currently unavailable for American users in the United States, according to a spokesperson for Ant, Trump administration officials fear the Chinese government could access sensitive banking data belonging to future U.S. users.

This is a peculiar one. Talk is the US admin will not be taking any further moves on TikTok prior to the election. And now this, heading off the Chinese firm before they operate in the US? I suspect this will not amount to much ahead of the election either.







