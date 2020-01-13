ICYMI: UK economic growth weakest since 2012 in November

The economic news from the UK out on Monday was not good, Justin had the info:

UK November monthly GDP -0.3% vs 0.0% m/m expected

That is a noticeable miss and should pretty much confirm that the UK economy did mildly contract in Q4 2019.



The thing to bear in mind, as Justin pointed out, is this is a November figure and maybe things have improved with the election and its ushering in some new certainty ahead for the UK.





Not necessarily better times in the short term as the UK tries to get a trade deal, but at least Brexit uncertainty has been binned and the place can move ahead.





I posted over the weekend on the potential for near term rate cuts from the BoE …. if the data carries on like the GDP, yuck ...











