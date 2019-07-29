ICYMI: UK's Gove says government operating on the assumption of no-deal Brexit

Michael Gove is taking on a key role under Boris Johnson's premiership









He says that European leaders might be open to the idea of striking a deal but "we must operate on the assumption that they will not". Adding that tweaks to the withdrawal agreement would not be enough and that a "no-deal is now a very real prospect".





Johnson's 'dream team' has been quick to act with newly appointed finance minister, Sajid Javid, saying there would be "significant new funding" for no-deal Brexit preparations. Rumour has it that this could be around the region of £1 billion.





So, what happens now?





Well, it all comes down to whether or not European leaders will be able to accept changes to the withdrawal agreement . The key for Johnson is to find something that parliament will be able to support and perhaps the EU may consider that request.





However, should he stick to his hard line that the backstop "must be abolished" then I don't think we'll see much progress between both parties in the coming weeks - what more with lawmakers being away during the summer break now.





As such, look for Johnson's 'dream team' to angle towards stopping parliament from passing any law that could prevent a no-deal Brexit. Meanwhile, they will also have to deal with the prospect of a no-confidence motion being tabled by Corbyn in autumn.

Gove is the man in charge of preparations for a no-deal Brexit outcome and he has come out to say that the government has to assume such a stance as they go about things now.