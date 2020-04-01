ICYMI: "Up to now we've never had a successful vaccine against a coronavirus"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Comments from Australia's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly yesterday, not too encouraging:

  • Vaccines to combat deadly coronaviruses "are not easy" and "in fact, up to now we've never had a successful vaccine against a coronavirus,'
  • "estimates have varied" as to how long it could take before a vaccine is developed 
  • "At least months, probably 12 months, possibly 18 months" 
So, don't hold your breath (actually that might be a good idea). The prescription for now is continued lock downs, distancing and wash your hands. 

