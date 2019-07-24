ICYMI: US-China face-to-face talks set to resume next week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Mnuchin and Lighthizer will be headed to Shanghai next Monday

US China
Talks will stretch out to Wednesday and the renewed optimism here is what fed gains in US equities overnight as well as Asian equities so far today. That said, it's merely a first step in getting things back on track and I doubt we'll see major progress unless there are some changes to the red lines in negotiations. 
