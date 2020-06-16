ICYMI - US Commerce Department says US firms can work with Huawei on 5G standards

The United States Department of Commerce in a move as an attempt to develop more streamlined standards for 5G, along with the company,

This action is meant to ensure Huawei's placement on the Entity List in May 2019 does not prevent American companies from contributing to important standards-developing activities despite Huawei's pervasive participation in standards-development organizations.



This change is designed to allow Huawei and U.S. to both play a role in developing parameters for 5G wireless tech.



"The United States will not cede leadership in global innovation. This action recognizes the importance of harnessing American ingenuity to advance and protect our economic and national security," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement. "The Department is committed to protecting U.S. national security and foreign policy interests by encouraging U.S. industry to fully engage and advocate for U.S. technologies to become international standards."

Ross is couching the move as still keeping a firm line on Huawei, but perhaps it is at least a softening in practical terms.





News was out Monday US time.
















