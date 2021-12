A US Food and Drug Administration panel narrowly voted in favour of emergency use authorization of an antiviral pill from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

the drug is called molnupiravir



the pill would be sued to treat COVID-19

taken twice a day for five days

It was a tight vote, 13 to 10

The FDA isn't obligated to follow the recommendations of its advisers but it usually does.