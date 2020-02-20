ICYMI: US officials to discuss further curbs on exports to Huawei and China on Thursday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is a meeting ahead of a scheduled US Cabinet meeting on February 28 

  • This will be a "deputy-level meeting"
  • to discuss further curbs on exports to Huawei and China 
  • is still on despite pushback from President Trump 
Via Reuters earlier today, link here

