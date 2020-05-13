ICYMI - US Senate moves to punish China on coronavirus

From the US afternoon, when equities and risk currencies dropped away …. or more accurately, continued to drop away …

US Senator Lindsey Graham, (persistent brown nose to Trump), weighing in yet again to try to cover up from the disastrous US fumbling of the crisis:

accused China's Communist Party of deception over the virus

"I'm convinced China will never cooperate with a serious investigation unless they are made to do so."

Graham proposed a "COVID-19 Accountability Act"

requiring China provide "a full and complete accounting to any COVID-19 investigation led by the United States, its allies or UN affiliate such as the World Health Organization

require certification that China had closed all wet markets

bill would authorize the president to impose a range of sanctions

all within 60 days.





It weighed on markets and there is a little more follow through in early Asia.







