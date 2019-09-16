ICYMI: US Trade Rep Lighthizer determined to land 'real agreement' with China

An overnight piece in Politico, reporting on comments made by U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Donohue.

Lighthizer told top business executives on Monday that there is still much work to be done to reach a trade deal with China despite the two sides having been close to an agreement earlier this year, said U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Donohue.

"He laid it out by saying this is an extraordinary challenge, and when it all fell apart some months ago they were very, very close to a workable agreement"

Lighthizer didn't mention the possibility of an interim deal

"He was pretty clear that we have to do this one step at a time but that this has to be real agreement," Donohue said, referring to Lighthizer

Nice to hear what Lighthizer wants, but his desires are subject to the whims of the Prez.





--

Stay tuned:

Deputy-level trade officials from the U.S. and China will meet on Friday

And, in early October the meeting between Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He commences.

















