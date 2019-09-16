ICYMI: US President Trump almost certain to announce tariffs on European products soon

Politico citing unnamed sources for the story

United States has gotten the green light to impose billions of euros in punitive tariffs on EU products in retaliation for illegal subsidies granted to European aerospace giant Airbus

our EU officials told POLITICO that the World Trade Organization ruled in favor of the U.S. in the long-running transatlantic dispute and sent its confidential decision to Brussels and Washington on Friday

The decision means that U.S. President Donald Trump will almost certainly soon announce tariffs on European products ranging from cheeses to Airbus planes.

One official said Trump had won the right to collect a total of between €5 billion and €8 billion. Another said the maximum sum was close to $10 billion.







The extra tariffs on the UE have been rumoured for some time. A EUR negative but not as much as if they were a surprise.

