ICYMI - US United Airlines is planning to cut 16,000 jobs from October 1
The airline citing the devasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand for flights.
- 7,400 employees have already taken early retirement or departure packages
Now another 16,000+ jobs on the line as Federal aid packages are scheduled to expire Oct. 1.
- cuts will affect around 2,850 pilots, 6,920 flight attendants, 2,010 mechanics and 1,400 management and administrative positions, among others
American Airlines said only last week said it would lay off a further 19,000 workers