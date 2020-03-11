ICYMI: White House strongly considering federal assistance for oil producers
From the US overnight, Washington Post citing four people familiar with internal deliberations:
- White House is strongly considering pushing federal assistance for oil and natural gas producers hit by plummeting oil prices amid the coronavirus outbreak
- industry officials close to the administration clamor for help
- White House officials are alarmed at the prospect that numerous shale companies, many of them deep in debt, could be driven out of business
---
Cruise ship bail out also in the works apparently. Sheesh.