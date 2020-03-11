ICYMI: White House strongly considering federal assistance for oil producers

From the US overnight, Washington Post citing four people familiar with internal deliberations:

White House is strongly considering pushing federal assistance for oil and natural gas producers hit by plummeting oil prices amid the coronavirus outbreak

industry officials close to the administration clamor for help

White House officials are alarmed at the prospect that numerous shale companies, many of them deep in debt, could be driven out of business

---



Cruise ship bail out also in the works apparently. Sheesh.

