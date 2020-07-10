ICYMI (been living under a rock?) - WHO say coronavirus might be spread in the air

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

World Health Organisation says airborne transmission of COVID-19 is possible.

This seems to be getting attention in the markets, although I am not sure why. This has been acknowledged for months now, its why folks are wearing mask, yeah?
And, the WHO briefed on this earlier this week.

But, yeah, its attracting attention here during the Asian time zone on Friday.

Read more about it here at AP  

