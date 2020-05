ICYMI: Wuhan reportedly plans city-wide coronavirus testing over 10-day period

Wuhan plans to test millions after a small cluster of infections emerged









The city-wide testing will be conducted over a period of ten days via nucleic acid tests. The document also reveals that older and densely populated residential compounds and those with a concentration of migrant populations should be the focus of testing.







This comes after Wuhan reported its first new cluster since lockdown measures were lifted on 8 April . For some context, there were five new cases were reported over the weekend that came from the same residential compound.

This was reported by Reuters overnight, noting that every district in the city of Wuhan has been told to submit a detailed testing plan for their respective area by today, citing an internal document and two sources familiar with the situation.