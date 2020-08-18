ICYMI - Yonhap on North Korea's up to 60 nuclear weapons & world's third-largest stockpile of chemical weapons
Yonhap (South Korean media) cited a U.S. Department of the Army report, "North Korean tactics" published in July.
- "Estimates for North Korean nuclear weapons range from 20-60 bombs, with the capability to produce 6 new devices each year"
- "North Korea sought nuclear weapons because its leaders thought the threat of a nuclear attack would prevent other countries from contemplating a regime change"
- North Korea says it will convene a high level meeting on Wednesday - matter of 'crucial significance'
