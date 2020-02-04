IDP says won't release caucus results tonight

Everyone is a "winner"









Pete Buttigeig had claimed that he was "victorious" but most candidates were quick to move on with a victory-like speech even though the results haven't been released earlier.





I reckon the results - if it ever does come and even then there might be questions surrounding the credibility - will likely show Bernie Sanders taking it but the situation sort of takes away the meaning of the victory in my view.







ForexLive

In any case, this may very well be the last time Iowa gets to vote first.

The Iowa caucus has turned into a bit of a farce as the results reporting encountered some troubles, with it leading to there being no official results to be called tonight. Earlier reports suggested that itbe released tomorrow at the earliest.