IEA downgrades oil demand outlook due to worsening progress of COVID-19 pandemic

IEA slashes oil demand estimate for 2H 2021 by more than 500k bpd





Sees global oil demand rising 5.3 mil bpd in 2021, further 3.2 mil bpd in 2022

New COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in Asia, set to reduce oil usage

Recovery in refinery activity slowed in July due to new COVID-19 waves

Supply boost, slower demand growth stamps out lingering suggestions of a super-cycle in the oil market

Oil market could tilt into surplus if OPEC+ continues to undo cuts, with last month's deal going a long way to restore market balance





Despite the double-bottom pattern suggesting a material rebound from a technical perspective, the risk highlighted above needs to be taken into consideration as it is a big change to the fundamental outlook for oil - even if in the short-term.







I've argued previously this week that the situation makes for dip buying targets to be more shallow, with perhaps the 50.0 retracement level of the recent fall @ $69.69 and $70.00 providing stiffer resistance to any upside momentum for now.

This is pretty much a reflection on oil market sentiment, as we have already seen prices retreat at the start of August to a low near $65 on Monday.