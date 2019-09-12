IEA: OPEC+ faces daunting challenging in managing the market in 2020

IEA comments in its monthly oil report





Demand for OPEC+ crude will be 1.4 mil bpd below August production in 1H 2020

Says halt in stockpiles is seen to be temporary

There could be a significant increase in stockpiles in 2020

OPEC+ producers will see surging non-OPEC oil production next year

Their view is that as non-OPEC producers step up their output next year, it will cause the market to return back to a significant surplus and that will in turn weigh on prices as stockpiles continue to build again.





IEA estimates that non-OPEC supply will increase to 2.3 million bpd next year.



