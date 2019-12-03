IEA: OPEC quite likely to put off decision on output until market becomes clearer

IEA Head of Oil Neil Atkinson

Neil Atkinson, head of Oil for the IEA is out saying:

OPEC quite likely to put off decision on output until market becomes clearer

Russians knocking to make decision immediately



Uncertainty on US oil output could also encourage a delay to OPEC policy commitment this week



The price of WTI crude oil futures are down $0.47 or -0.82% at $55.54. The high for the day reached $56.44 while the low extended to $55.35