IEA: OPEC quite likely to put off decision on output until market becomes clearer

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

IEA Head of Oil Neil Atkinson

Neil Atkinson, head of Oil for the IEA is out saying:
  • OPEC quite likely to put off decision on output until market becomes clearer
  • Russians knocking to make decision immediately
  • Uncertainty on US oil output could also encourage a delay to OPEC policy commitment this week
The price of WTI crude oil futures are down $0.47 or -0.82% at $55.54. The high for the day reached $56.44 while the low extended to $55.35
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose