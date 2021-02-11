IEA say that oil market recovery remains fragile as virus impact persists

IEA remarks in its monthly report

Rebalancing of oil market remains fragile amid weaker estimates for demand

Cuts forecast for world oil consumption by 200k bpd for 2021

Bolsters forecast for supplies outside of OPEC by 400k bpd That said, the agency is keeping a more positive outlook - especially for the second-half of the year - with inventories expected to diminish after the summer.





"Renewed lockdowns, stringent mobility restrictions and a rather slow vaccine rollout in Europe have delayed the anticipated rebound..



Fresh support has been provided by a more positive economic outlook. A rapid stock draw is anticipated during the second half of the year. That sets the stage for OPEC+ to start unwinding cuts even if producers outside the group ramp up faster than currently projected."





OPEC+ ministers will be meeting again next month and in April so look out for that when evaluating the oil outlook ahead of 2H 2021.