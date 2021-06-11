IEA says global oil demand to surpass pre-pandemic levels by end of next year

IEA remarks in its latest oil market report





Total oil supply from OPEC+ set to increase by 800k bpd based on existing policy

OPEC+ needs to open the taps to keep oil market adequately supplied

Oil demand should surpass pre-pandemic levels by end of next year





This just reaffirms the more bullish sentiment towards the oil market in general at the moment, as the pandemic is gradually being put in the rearview mirror. Though IEA does point out that the rise in oil demand also underscores the enormous amount of effort needed for the world to achieve climate goals.