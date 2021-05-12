IEA says that oil demand recovery will outpace growth in supply

That despite cutting its demand forecast for India





Demand recovery forecast assumes COVID-19 situation in India improves

Extra supply is due from Canada, Brazil

Under current OPEC+ scenario, supplies will not match expected demand recovery

OPEC+ has pumped far below the call on its crude

However, demand recovery is fragile amid India's COVID-19 situation





That fits with conventional market wisdom for the most part but just continue to keep an eye on India as they are a major wildcard considering the virus situation. If that persists for many more months and well into 2H 2021, it could alter the landscape.