IEA says that oil demand recovery will outpace growth in supply
That despite cutting its demand forecast for India
That fits with conventional market wisdom for the most part but just continue to keep an eye on India as they are a major wildcard considering the virus situation. If that persists for many more months and well into 2H 2021, it could alter the landscape.
- Demand recovery forecast assumes COVID-19 situation in India improves
- Extra supply is due from Canada, Brazil
- Under current OPEC+ scenario, supplies will not match expected demand recovery
- OPEC+ has pumped far below the call on its crude
- However, demand recovery is fragile amid India's COVID-19 situation