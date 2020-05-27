IEA: The coronavirus crisis is causing the biggest fall in global energy investment in history

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

IEA says global energy investment is to plunge by 20% in 2020

In money terms, that is equivalent to roughly $400 billion. Prior to the crisis, IEA had estimated global energy investment to grow by 2% this year. The agency also notes that governments and the overall industry is set to lose well over $1 trillion in revenue as a result.
See here for global coronavirus case data

Oil
