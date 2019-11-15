IEA sees 'hefty' oil supply cushion building in 1H 2020

IEA comments in its latest report on the oil market









Adding that non-OPEC supplies will increase by 2.3 mil bpd next year, almost twice the expansion in global oil demand. That is a 100k bpd upgrade from its estimate last month.





"The calmness is supported by a well-supplied market and high inventories. This may continue into 2020 because non-OPEC countries will grow their production significantly.



The hefty supply cushion that is likely to build up during the first half of next year will offer cold comfort to OPEC+ ministers gathering in Vienna at the start of next month.



However, a continuously well-supplied market will lend support to a fragile global economy." ForexLive



The agency says that it expects global oil markets to remain "calm" next year as soaring non-OPEC production and high inventories will keep consumers comfortably supplied.