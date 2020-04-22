IEA's Birol: OPEC+ may want to consider further output cuts

IEA chief Fatih Birol is speaking to Bloomberg

  • It may be advisable for OPEC+ to cut as soon as possible
See here for global coronavirus case data
That's certainly a thought but given how reluctant the Saudis and Russians were to overstep their boundaries with the latest deal, I don't think we'll get one any time soon.

And even if we do, it is likely to be a token one that will fall way short of addressing the supply glut in the market right now.

WTI is down by just over 2% on the day now, around $11.30.

