IEA's Birol: OPEC+ may want to consider further output cuts

IEA chief Fatih Birol is speaking to Bloomberg

It may be advisable for OPEC+ to cut as soon as possible

That's certainly a thought but given how reluctant the Saudis and Russians were to overstep their boundaries with the latest deal, I don't think we'll get one any time soon.





And even if we do, it is likely to be a token one that will fall way short of addressing the supply glut in the market right now.





WTI is down by just over 2% on the day now, around $11.30.



