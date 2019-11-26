IEA's Birol: OPEC should make the "right decision" for themselves and the global economy

Comments by IEA chief, Fatih Birol





US shale production growth to slow down this year and next

Mainly due to financial difficulties

But there will still be "lots of oil in the market"

It is up to OPEC countries to decide next week

But pressure is strong from non-OPEC countries

Hopes OPEC will make the right decision for themselves and the global economy, which is still very fragile

A reminder as OPEC+ members will be meeting in Vienna next week on 5-6 December. The expectation is that they will extend the current set of production cuts into next year but as Birol is hinting, they may need to do more to ensure that the supply glut is truly gone.



