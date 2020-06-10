If Australia joins the US in a new cold war against China it will "pay an unbearable price "

China's Global Times says Australia's economy "cannot withstand" a cold war with China

Its an opinion piece in the outspoken GT and comes in response to US Republican Senator Rick Scott urging Australia to join the US in a new "Cold War" against China.





Canberra should be mindful of avoiding inappropriate statements from its officials or politicians that may echo what Scott urged.

Due to escalating tensions between the two countries on multiple fronts - such as the Hong Kong affair, a US-led inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus origins, and a travel and study warning - China-Australia relations have been rapidly sliding to near freezing point.

A new Cold War may only further jeopardize the already fragile relations between the two sides.



