If Australia joins the US in a new cold war against China it will "pay an unbearable price "

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China's Global Times says Australia's economy "cannot withstand" a cold war with China 

Its an opinion piece in the outspoken GT and comes in response to US Republican Senator Rick Scott urging Australia to join the US in a new "Cold War" against China.

Here is the link, there is plenty more of this sort of thing here:
  • Canberra should be mindful of avoiding inappropriate statements from its officials or politicians that may echo what Scott urged. 
  • Due to escalating tensions between the two countries on multiple fronts - such as the Hong Kong affair, a US-led inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus origins, and a travel and study warning - China-Australia relations have been rapidly sliding to near freezing point. 
  • A new Cold War may only further jeopardize the already fragile relations between the two sides.
I wouldn't think this sort of sentiment is a positive for AUD, yeah? Here is the link to the GT article 

