China rare earth shortages if production halts ripple through the global supply chain

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Ganzhou is a major China rare-earth centre, about 70 percent of the world's medium to heavy rare earths are produced in the city.


Most upstream and downstream rare-earth companies in the city have not restarted work yet
  • lack of labor -  returning workers from other parts of China are still being quarantined for seven to 14 days
  • waiting for government approval
  • also very difficult to source materials in and send products out because of logistics problems
"Although rare-earth supply is being disrupted, the ongoing delay in transportation and the end-use product market will eventually mitigate the overall impact on the whole industry chain,"

This is from Thursday, so a bit of an ICYMI.



