China rare earth shortages if production halts ripple through the global supply chain

Ganzhou is a major China rare-earth centre, about 70 percent of the world's medium to heavy rare earths are produced in the city.







Most upstream and downstream rare-earth companies in the city have not restarted work yet

lack of labor - returning workers from other parts of China are still being quarantined for seven to 14 days

waiting for government approval

also very difficult to source materials in and send products out because of logistics problems

"Although rare-earth supply is being disrupted, the ongoing delay in transportation and the end-use product market will eventually mitigate the overall impact on the whole industry chain,"

