China rare earth shortages if production halts ripple through the global supply chain
Ganzhou is a major China rare-earth centre, about 70 percent of the world's medium to heavy rare earths are produced in the city.
Most upstream and downstream rare-earth companies in the city have not restarted work yet
- lack of labor - returning workers from other parts of China are still being quarantined for seven to 14 days
- waiting for government approval
- also very difficult to source materials in and send products out because of logistics problems
This is from Thursday, so a bit of an ICYMI.