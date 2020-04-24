Researchers in France are investigating if nicotine could protect people from contracting the coronavirus

AFP have the article, citing researchers at a Paris hospital 

  • examined 343 coronavirus patients along with 139 people infected with the illness with milder symptoms.
  • found that a low number of them smoked, compared to smoking rates of around 35 percent in France's general population.
  • "Among these patients, only five percent were smokers" 
  • research echoed similar findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine on China research
Here is the link for more (best to read it before jumping to any conclusions, K?) 

