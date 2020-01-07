If these rocket attack reports are true, this is a major escalation

Pretty much the biggest escalation possible

Aside from attacking the US directly, this is the most-aggressive thing Iran could do.



These reports aren't 100% confirmed yet but it's getting close. At this point the risk-reward in buying gold and oil is too high to pass up. This could be full-on war by morning.





Update: Reuters is now reporting that rockets have been fired at the Al Asad Airbase, citing an official. There is a lot of fake news out there, but Reuters is as good as it gets.

