If these rocket attack reports are true, this is a major escalation

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Pretty much the biggest escalation possible

Aside from attacking the US directly, this is the most-aggressive thing Iran could do.

These reports aren't 100% confirmed yet but it's getting close. At this point the risk-reward in buying gold and oil is too high to pass up. This could be full-on war by morning.

Update: Reuters is now reporting that rockets have been fired at the Al Asad Airbase, citing an official. There is a lot of fake news out there, but Reuters is as good as it gets.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose