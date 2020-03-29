If you are hearing about the nanomaterial cure for coronavirus, check this out

Subscription Confirmed!
Major indices close lower after late day rally fizzles out
CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs at the highest level since June 2018
We're in the last hour of trading....Buckle up
EURUSD continues the upside probe
Dollar down vs all currencies with the exception of the CAD today. The greenback is the weakest this week
RBNZ's Hawkesby says Bank continues to monitor market developments very closely, stands ready to act further
Fed to reduce daily pace of bond buying to $60B in April
Federal Reserve considering more steps to help state and local governments
ECB recommends that banks don't pay dividends until at least October
US regulators let banks delay capital hit from loan loss accounting rule