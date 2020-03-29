If you are hearing about the nanomaterial cure for coronavirus, check this out

Over the weekend Chinese state media tweeted out an encouraging item on COVID-19.

Before I link to it, there was no accompanying article.





Also, bear in mind this is just one in a string of encouraging items on coronavirus cures, vaccines, preventions or whatever you want to call them. Like death and taxes the only thing we can be sure of is this outbreak has gotten worse throughout them all. I'm sure we'll get this thing solved, humans are ingenious, but view these tweets, press releases and what have you sceptically.





OK, on with the article.





Global Times tweet:





As you see, there is no link for more information.





What I have found is just a tiny bit more:

a Chinese research institute said this week it has developed a nanomaterial that can absorb and deactivate the coronavirus, and that it is looking to work with companies to apply the technology in making air purifiers and face masks.

Lab tests by a CDC branch in China's Anhui province showed the material deactivated 96.5-99.9% of the coronavirus, the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics under state think tank Chinese Academy of Sciences said in a statement.



View this hopefully, but with scepticism until there is more.



