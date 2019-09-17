If you are Japan's top dog currency intervention guy, this is your next job

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

In Japan its the Ministry of Finance that orders (or not) currency intervention.

Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs is the guy (its normally a guy, yeah) who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.

Anyway, at the moment its Masatsugu Asakawa:
In Japan its the Ministry of Finance that orders (or not) currency intervention.
Who has just been nominated as next head of Asian Development Bank.

But, get this … the current head of the ADB is Takehiko Nakao, who was a previous 'top currency diplomat'. 

Peculiar. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose