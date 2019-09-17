If you are Japan's top dog currency intervention guy, this is your next job
In Japan its the Ministry of Finance that orders (or not) currency intervention.
Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs is the guy (its normally a guy, yeah) who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.
Anyway, at the moment its Masatsugu Asakawa:
Who has just been nominated as next head of Asian Development Bank.
But, get this … the current head of the ADB is Takehiko Nakao, who was a previous 'top currency diplomat'.
Peculiar.