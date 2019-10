Europe changed their clocks this week. The US/Canada gets in synch next week.





Europe turned their clocks back an hour on Sunday as day light savings ended. The US and Canada don't synch up with them until next Sunday.





So stock markets will close at 12:30 PM ET (the London 4 PM fixing will be at 12 noon ET) for one week.

If you are wondering when the European stock markets are closing, wait a little longer.