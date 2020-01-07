If you are trying to escape from Japan this might help - how Carlos Ghosn did it

Ex-Nissan CEO Ghosn escaped inside a road case, a box used for concert equipment such as speakers, controllers, instruments and what have you.

The Wall Street Journal have a piece up on what they say is how Ghosn got out, and why:

escape involved a 300-mile sprint across Japan on a fast train

from Tokyo to the Osaka airport

then inside a large black box, generally used for concert equipment, with breathing holes drilled in the bottom, into a waiting private jet

flown to Turkey, then Lebanon

Ghosn ... made his own, final decision to go through with the plan … after signs his trial might drag on for years, and amid the court's refusal for him to have contact with his wife during the holidays



The conviction rate in Japan approaches 99%. LOL.





