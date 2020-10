Trump was returned home to the White House after his COVID-19 stay in hospital.

One of his first acts was to head on out onto the Truman balcony for a photo op.

Video shows him clearly having breathing issues.

Trump has a role to play, but for the sake of his health, I hope he takes medical advice and rests and leaves these sorts of stunts for another day.





The media is a harsh critic, Drudge not offering sympathy for the sick man: