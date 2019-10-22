If you want to view the "going's on" on the floor of the House of Commons, here it is

Watch it live













UK Justice Minister is saying as the clock ticks to the vote:

I can bring forward an amendment to give parliament its say on the merits of an extension to the inflammation.

The GBPUSD is trading off the 100 hour MA below at 1.28998 (call it 1.2900). A move below that level should solicit more selling.

On the topside, the high from last week and today peaked at 1.29867. The high yesterday reached 1.30116. Get above both opens the upside for the pair.



The top of the hour voting will begin on the Withdrawal Amendment Bill. After that they will vote on the timing of the programme motion.There have been rumblings of calling an election to asking for an extension of the 31 October day by 10 days. It is also reported that PM Johnson would ask the EU to not grant any extension.