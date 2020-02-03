If you're a top bond trader, consider paying for your meals at the office canteen

Citi suspends one of its top bond traders

The FT reports that Citi suspened the head of high-yield bond trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa after he was caught stealing from the office canteen.





The bank suspended Mr Shah after alleging he had stolen food from the canteen at its European headquarters in Canary Wharf, London, according to four people familiar with the matter.



Colleagues said he was a successful and well-liked trader.





Pro tip: If you're making big money in the City, don't steal from anyone.

