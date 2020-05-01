If you're looking for the European stock closes don't hold your breath

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

May 1 Labor Day holiday for all major countries sans the UK

If you are looking for the European stock closes don't hold your breath.  Today is May 1 Labor Day holiday in Europe. However the UK stock market is open and the FTSE 100 fell by -2.45%.

For the shortened week:
  • German DAX, +3.31%
  • France's CAC, +2.72%
  • UK's FTSE 100 unchanged
  • Spain's Ibex, +2.61%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +3.99%
those gains a month whereby the major indices all moved higher led by the German DAX which gained 13.8%.:


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose