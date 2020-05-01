If you're looking for the European stock closes don't hold your breath
May 1 Labor Day holiday for all major countries sans the UK
If you are looking for the European stock closes don't hold your breath. Today is May 1 Labor Day holiday in Europe. However the UK stock market is open and the FTSE 100 fell by -2.45%.
For the shortened week:
- German DAX, +3.31%
- France's CAC, +2.72%
- UK's FTSE 100 unchanged
- Spain's Ibex, +2.61%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +3.99%
those gains a month whereby the major indices all moved higher led by the German DAX which gained 13.8%.: