If you're looking for the European stock closes don't hold your breath

May 1 Labor Day holiday for all major countries sans the UK

If you are looking for the European stock closes don't hold your breath. Today is May 1 Labor Day holiday in Europe. However the UK stock market is open and the FTSE 100 fell by -2.45%.





For the shortened week:



German DAX, +3.31%



France's CAC, +2.72%



UK's FTSE 100 unchanged



Spain's Ibex, +2.61%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +3.99%

those gains a month whereby the major indices all moved higher led by the German DAX which gained 13.8%.:





