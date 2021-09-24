Ifo economist says supply shortages in industry sector worsened this month

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Adds that there is no sign that the shortages will ease

Germany
  • Supply crisis to last until at least the end of the year
This just adds to more of a passive outlook on the economy towards Q4 and more so for Germany, which relies heavily on its industry/manufacturing sector.

Not only that, as long as supply bottlenecks continue to persist, expect that to keep cost/price pressures elevated and that will translate to higher consumer inflation still.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose