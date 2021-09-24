Ifo economist says supply shortages in industry sector worsened this month
Adds that there is no sign that the shortages will ease
- Supply crisis to last until at least the end of the year
This just adds to more of a passive outlook on the economy towards Q4 and more so for Germany, which relies heavily on its industry/manufacturing sector.
Not only that, as long as supply bottlenecks continue to persist, expect that to keep cost/price pressures elevated and that will translate to higher consumer inflation still.