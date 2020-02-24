Ifo economist: Development of coronavirus epidemic not yet fully reflected in our survey

Comments by Ifo economist, Klaus Wohlrabe





1% less economic growth in China would shave just 0.1% off German growth

If virus becomes a pandemic, would be particularly hit due to reliance on exports

Industrial sector is reporting significant improvement in orders compared to 2019

New orders have come in and domestic demand is picking up

He certainly sounds confident about how things are playing out but I reckon it is still too early to quantify the actual impact that the virus outbreak will have - not just on China, but to other major economies around the globe - for now.





EUR/USD is back down to 1.0820 currently as the risk mood in the market remains soft, with European equities being hit by another leg lower. The Stoxx 600 index is now down by 3.4% - on course for its worst daily performance since June 2016.



