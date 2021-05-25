Ifo economist: Economic upswing is gathering pace

Remarks by Ifo economist, Klaus Wolhrabe





German economy should grow 2.6% in Q2 vs Q1

Sees German economy growing 2.8% in Q3

Expectations in tourism, hospitality has exploded in May

High hopes for a good summer

Rising costs for raw materials are increasingly being passed on

Many companies are saying that they plan to hike prices





Besides that, the message is one of optimism towards the outlook in 2H 2021 with many anticipating a summer reopening and travel across the region.