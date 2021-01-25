Ifo economist: German economy starting the new year with little confidence
Comments by Ifo economist, Klaus Wohlrabe
- Industry continues to be well positioned, export expectations have risen
- But retail has collapsed
- Many service providers also affected by lockdown, including transport and logistics
- Expects GDP stagnation in Q1
That's not an encouraging assessment, with the subdued services activity also somewhat reflected by the weaker PMI readings in January last week here. If tighter restrictions are prolonged to Easter, a double-dip recession is certainly on the cards.