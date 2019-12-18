Ifo economist: German industrial sector is still in recession, will take a while to get out of it

Comments by Ifo economist, Klaus Wohlrabe, after the survey results earlier





German economy is heading into the new year with more confidence

There are signs that US-China trade conflict is easing

German exporters are pleased about that

UK election result ensures more clarity around Brexit

The survey earlier shows that perhaps business sentiment is starting to turn around in Germany and that could lead to an improvement in investments moving forward.





That said, it's still going to take a lot more before the German economy finds itself on more firm footing in the coming months. But for now, at least there are some positive signs.



