Ifo economist: German industrial sector is still in recession, will take a while to get out of it
Comments by Ifo economist, Klaus Wohlrabe, after the survey results earlier
- German economy is heading into the new year with more confidence
- There are signs that US-China trade conflict is easing
- German exporters are pleased about that
- UK election result ensures more clarity around Brexit
The survey earlier shows that perhaps business sentiment is starting to turn around in Germany and that could lead to an improvement in investments moving forward.
That said, it's still going to take a lot more before the German economy finds itself on more firm footing in the coming months. But for now, at least there are some positive signs.