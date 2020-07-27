Ifo economist: Optimism is gradually returning

Comments by Ifo economist, Klaus Wohlrabe





Ifo survey highlights good start to Q3

Ifo sticking to forecast of Q3 German GDP growth of 6.9%

Business morale certainly took a better turn to start Q3 and it basically reaffirms a gradual and step-by-step recovery in the German economy - similar to the rest of the region as well. But it will be more interesting to observe if the pace of the recovery can be sustained later in the year as the world adjusts to the "new normal" conditions.



