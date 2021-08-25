Ifo economist says 70% of industrial businesses complain about supply chain bottlenecks
Remarks by Ifo economist, Klaus Wohlrabe
- Trade index has also fallen, traders were less satisfied with their current business
- Export expectations have fallen but remain at a relatively good level
- 1/2 of companies in manufacturing, retail want higher prices to cover rising costs
As much as this is a hit to economic expectations as it will weigh on business sentiment, this is also part of the inflation debate as mentioned yesterday here.
This is going to be a major problem that will persist for many more months to come.