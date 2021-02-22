Ifo economist says that German economy looking towards upswing
Comments by Ifo economist, Klaus Wohlrabe
- Climate has improved in construction, retail, and services
- Especially pronounced in industrial sector
- Production plans have been revised upwards significantly
This is largely to do with more hopeful optimism on the vaccine front, as it bolsters the narrative that the economy should improve dramatically by the summer. That said, the risk of virus variants will still present some risk to that outlook.