Ifo expects German GDP growth of around 7% in Q3

Ifo comments after the survey earlier





German recovery is more or less on track

But recovery remains fragile

Sees GDP growth of around 7% in Q3

German exporters doing pretty well considering situation in other countries The report earlier certainly keeps the optimism flowing with regards to the economic recovery, but it'll be a real challenge to see how sustainable such conditions will be particularly towards the end of the year.





So far, this is all keeping the risk mood more positive on the day with the yen slipping further and the euro gaining some added ground on the session.