Ifo institute expects gradual recovery in German economy after pandemic slump

Ifo sees the German economy falling by 11.9% in Q2





Sees 2020 GDP at -6.7%

Sees 2021 GDP at +6.4%

Expects German GDP to rise by 6.9% q/q in Q3 and 3.8% q/q in Q4

The caveat with all forecasts now is that they are relatively uncertain as even the slightest of change in the virus epidemic and government response could throw everything out the window. As such, take these with a pinch of salt and look more closely to any changes in the direction of these forecasts - as a gauge of sentiment - if anything else.



